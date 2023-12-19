Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Iron County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Iron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Florence High School at Forest Park High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19

5:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Crystal Falls, MI

Crystal Falls, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

West Iron County High School at Kingsford High School