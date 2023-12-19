Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Ingham County, Michigan today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Zeeland East High School at Waverly High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19

6:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern High School - Lansing at Williamston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Williamston, MI

Williamston, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Leslie High School at Michigan Center High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Michigan Center, MI

Michigan Center, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sexton High School