Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Ingham County, Michigan today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Zeeland East High School at Waverly High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern High School - Lansing at Williamston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Williamston, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leslie High School at Michigan Center High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Michigan Center, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sexton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
