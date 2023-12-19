Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
In Genesee County, Michigan, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
LakeVille Memorial High School at Mt Morris High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Mt Morris, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brighton High School at Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Fenton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Branch High School at Powers Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Area High School at Montrose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Montrose, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.