Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Clare County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clare County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bullock Creek High School at Farwell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Farwell, MI

Farwell, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Houghton Lake High School at Harrison High School - Harrison