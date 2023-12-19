Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Cass County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cass County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Concord High School at Edwardsburg High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Edwardsburg, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gobles High School at Howardsville Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Marcellus, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dowagiac Union High School at Paw Paw High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Paw Paw, MI
  • Conference: Wolverine
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School at Bloomingdale High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Bloomingdale, MI
  • Conference: Southwest 10
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.