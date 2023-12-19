Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Cass County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Cass County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Concord High School at Edwardsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Edwardsburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gobles High School at Howardsville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dowagiac Union High School at Paw Paw High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Paw Paw, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Bloomingdale, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
