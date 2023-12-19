High school basketball is on the schedule today in Allegan County, Michigan, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wellspring Preparatory High School at Martin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Martin, MI

Martin, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Galesburg-Augusta High School at Black River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Holland, MI

Holland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Holland High School at Forest Hills Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton High School at Wayland Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Wayland, MI

Wayland, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Watervliet High School at Allegan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Allegan, MI

Allegan, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

West Michigan Aviation Academy at Hopkins High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19

7:15 PM ET on December 19 Location: Hopkins, MI

Hopkins, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

East Martin Christian High School at Saugatuck High School