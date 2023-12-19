Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alger County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Alger County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Alger County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Superior Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Eben Junction, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
