Will Shayne Gostisbehere Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 18?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Shayne Gostisbehere light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Gostisbehere stats and insights
- Gostisbehere has scored in five of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus nine assists.
- Gostisbehere averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.2%.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 102 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Gostisbehere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|23:35
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|20:29
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|18:53
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 3-2
Red Wings vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
