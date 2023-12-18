Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Saginaw County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Merrill High School at Lakeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Lakeview, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgeport High School at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swan Valley High School at Clare High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Clare, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
