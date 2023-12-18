Player prop bet options for Alex DeBrincat, Frank Vatrano and others are available when the Detroit Red Wings host the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena on Monday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Red Wings vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

DeBrincat is one of Detroit's leading contributors (26 total points), having put up 13 goals and 13 assists.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Blues Dec. 12 0 0 0 4 at Stars Dec. 11 0 1 1 5 vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 1 1 3

Lucas Raymond Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Lucas Raymond's 24 points this season have come via 10 goals and 14 assists.

Raymond Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 at Blues Dec. 12 1 1 2 2 at Stars Dec. 11 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Vatrano has collected 14 goals and nine assists in 30 games for Anaheim, good for 23 points.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Rangers Dec. 15 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Dec. 13 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 10 0 0 0 6 at Blackhawks Dec. 7 0 0 0 4

