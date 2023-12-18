Alex DeBrincat and Frank Vatrano are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Detroit Red Wings meet the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Ducks Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

DeBrincat is one of Detroit's leading contributors with 26 points. He has scored 13 goals and picked up 13 assists this season.

Dylan Larkin has chipped in with 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists).

Lucas Raymond has scored 10 goals and added 14 assists in 30 games for Detroit.

Alex Lyon's record is 4-3-0. He has given up 13 goals (2.14 goals against average) and racked up 177 saves.

Ducks Players to Watch

Vatrano's 14 goals and nine assists in 30 matchups give him 23 points on the season.

With 21 total points (0.7 per game), including 10 goals and 11 assists through 24 contests, Mason McTavish is key for Anaheim's attack.

This season, Troy Terry has seven goals and 11 assists for Detroit.

In the crease, Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is 5-6-0 this season, collecting 321 saves and allowing 41 goals (3.9 goals against average) with an .887 save percentage (57th in the league).

Red Wings vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 4th 3.57 Goals Scored 2.63 29th 16th 3.17 Goals Allowed 3.4 25th 20th 30.2 Shots 29.6 24th 22nd 31.7 Shots Allowed 31.7 22nd 13th 21.77% Power Play % 21.88% 12th 21st 78.76% Penalty Kill % 80.6% 15th

