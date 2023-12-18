Monday will feature a projected one-sided NHL contest between the home favorite Detroit Red Wings (15-11-4, -225 on the moneyline to win) and the Anaheim Ducks (11-19, +180 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+.

Red Wings vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Red Wings vs. Ducks Betting Trends

Detroit's 30 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 17 times.

The Red Wings have gone 5-4 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Ducks have been an underdog in 25 games this season, with nine upset wins (36.0%).

Detroit has had moneyline odds of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.

Anaheim has won five of its 13 games when it is the underdog by +180 or longer on the moneyline.

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 6-4 5-4-1 6.3 3.3 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.3 3.3 8 20.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-8-0 5-5 4-4-2 6.4 2.3 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-8-0 2.3 3.5 7 21.9% Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4

