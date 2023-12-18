Monday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Atlanta Hawks (10-15) and the Detroit Pistons (2-24) at State Farm Arena features the Pistons' Ausar Thompson as a player to watch.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Hawks

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSDET

Pistons' Last Game

In their previous game, the Pistons lost to the Bucks on Saturday, 146-114. Their high scorer was Cade Cunningham with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 25 1 6 1 0 0 Bojan Bogdanovic 24 2 2 0 0 2 James Wiseman 17 6 5 1 0 0

Pistons vs Hawks Additional Info

Pistons Players to Watch

Cunningham's averages for the season are 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7 assists, making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Thompson averages 10.3 points, 8.1 boards and 2.4 assists, making 46.9% of his shots from the field.

Killian Hayes' numbers for the season are 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, making 42.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Pistons receive 10.2 points, 6.8 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart.

The Pistons receive 11.5 points per game from Jaden Ivey, plus 2.8 boards and 2.6 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 20.5 4.2 6.9 1.2 0.2 1.6 Killian Hayes 9 3.7 4.6 0.8 0.7 0.4 Bojan Bogdanovic 14.4 1.6 1.8 0.9 0 2 Jaden Ivey 10.2 3 2.3 0.7 0.6 0.7 Ausar Thompson 9 5.4 1.1 0.6 0.3 0.4

