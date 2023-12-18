Top Player Prop Bets for Pistons vs. Hawks on December 18, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Trae Young, Cade Cunningham and others are listed when the Atlanta Hawks host the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena on Monday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).
Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Pistons vs Hawks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: -102)
|7.5 (Over: -111)
|1.5 (Over: -139)
- The 21.4 points Cunningham scores per game are 0.1 less than his prop total on Monday.
- He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).
- Cunningham averages seven assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.
- Cunningham averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.
Ausar Thompson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|10.5 (Over: -118)
|7.5 (Over: -128)
|2.5 (Over: +108)
- Ausar Thompson has racked up 10.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points fewer than Monday's over/under.
- He has grabbed 8.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (7.5).
- Thompson has averaged 2.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Monday's assist over/under (2.5).
Killian Hayes Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|8.5 (Over: -115)
|2.5 (Over: -161)
|4.5 (Over: -120)
- Killian Hayes is putting up 9.1 points per game, 0.6 higher than Monday's over/under.
- He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 2.5.
- Hayes has collected 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Monday's prop bet (4.5).
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|32.5 (Over: -120)
|3.5 (Over: +130)
|10.5 (Over: -141)
|3.5 (Over: -149)
- The 28 points Young has scored per game this season is 4.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (32.5).
- His per-game rebound average -- 2.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (3.5).
- Young has averaged 10.8 assists per game this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday (10.5).
- Young has averaged 3.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).
Dejounte Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|10.5 (Over: -118)
|7.5 (Over: -128)
|2.5 (Over: +108)
- The 22.5-point prop bet for Dejounte Murray on Monday is 2.5 higher than his season scoring average (20).
- His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).
- Monday's assists prop bet for Murray (5.5) is the same as his average on the season.
- He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Monday.
