Player prop bet odds for Trae Young, Cade Cunningham and others are listed when the Atlanta Hawks host the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena on Monday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET

BSSE and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Pistons vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -139)

The 21.4 points Cunningham scores per game are 0.1 less than his prop total on Monday.

He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).

Cunningham averages seven assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.

Cunningham averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +108)

Ausar Thompson has racked up 10.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has grabbed 8.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (7.5).

Thompson has averaged 2.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Monday's assist over/under (2.5).

Killian Hayes Props

PTS REB AST 8.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -161) 4.5 (Over: -120)

Killian Hayes is putting up 9.1 points per game, 0.6 higher than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 2.5.

Hayes has collected 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Monday's prop bet (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +130) 10.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: -149)

The 28 points Young has scored per game this season is 4.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (32.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 2.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Young has averaged 10.8 assists per game this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday (10.5).

Young has averaged 3.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +108)

The 22.5-point prop bet for Dejounte Murray on Monday is 2.5 higher than his season scoring average (20).

His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

Monday's assists prop bet for Murray (5.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

