The Detroit Pistons (2-24) will attempt to end a 23-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Atlanta Hawks (10-15) on December 18, 2023 at State Farm Arena.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs Hawks Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (50.3%).

Detroit has compiled a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 50.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 11th.

The Pistons put up an average of 108.3 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 122.7 the Hawks allow to opponents.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons average 108.8 points per game at home, one more than away (107.8). Defensively they concede 118.8 per game, 3.3 fewer points than on the road (122.1).

At home, Detroit allows 118.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 122.1.

This season the Pistons are collecting more assists at home (26.7 per game) than away (24.7).

Pistons Injuries