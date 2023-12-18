The Detroit Pistons (2-24) are dealing with three players on the injury report as they prepare for a Monday, December 18 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (10-15) at State Farm Arena, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.

The Pistons' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 146-114 loss to the Bucks. Cade Cunningham scored 25 points in the Pistons' loss, leading the team.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Duren C Out Ankle 12.6 10.9 2.5 Isaiah Stewart C Questionable Shoulder 10.2 6.8 1.4 Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Clint Capela: Questionable (Knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable (Ankle), AJ Griffin: Questionable (Personal), Jalen Johnson: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb)

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSDET

