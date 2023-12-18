The Atlanta Hawks (9-10) clash with the Detroit Pistons (2-18) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSDET

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham is averaging 22.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He's also draining 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Pistons are getting 10.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Ausar Thompson this season.

Isaiah Stewart gives the Pistons 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while putting up 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Killian Hayes is putting up 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is making 42.9% of his shots from the field.

Jalen Duren gets the Pistons 12.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while putting up 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young puts up 27.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists per contest, shooting 40.9% from the field and 35.3% from downtown with 3.1 made treys per contest.

Dejounte Murray posts 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

Clint Capela posts 10.6 points, 1.1 assists and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 15.7 points, 3.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Saddiq Bey posts 12.4 points, 5.8 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 51.2% from the floor and 40% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pistons vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Hawks Pistons 123.2 Points Avg. 109.2 122.8 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 47.2% Field Goal % 46.2% 37.2% Three Point % 34.8%

