Pistons vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 18
The Detroit Pistons (2-24), on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, will try to halt an 11-game road losing streak at the Atlanta Hawks (10-15).
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pistons vs. Hawks matchup.
Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Pistons vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-10.5)
|242.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Hawks (-10.5)
|244
|-550
|+410
Pistons vs Hawks Additional Info
|Hawks vs Pistons Injury Report
|Hawks vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Hawks vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Hawks vs Pistons Prediction
Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Hawks average 122.4 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 122.7 per outing (28th in the NBA). They have a -6 scoring differential overall.
- The Pistons' -315 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.3 points per game (28th in NBA) while giving up 120.4 per contest (25th in league).
- These two teams score a combined 230.7 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up 243.1 points per game combined, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Atlanta has compiled a 6-19-0 record against the spread this season.
- Detroit has compiled an 8-18-0 record against the spread this season.
Pistons Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Cade Cunningham
|21.5
|-115
|21.4
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|20.5
|-110
|20.6
|Ausar Thompson
|10.5
|-118
|10.3
|Killian Hayes
|8.5
|-125
|9.1
Pistons and Hawks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pistons
|+100000
|+50000
|-
|Hawks
|+12500
|+5000
|-
