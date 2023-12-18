Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oscoda County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Oscoda County, Michigan, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Oscoda County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wolverine High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Fairview, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlanta High School at Mio AuSable High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Mio, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
