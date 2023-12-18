The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they try to build on a four-game road winning streak when they take on the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The over/under for the matchup is 134.5.

Oakland vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -16.5 134.5

Golden Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Oakland has combined with its opponent to score more than 134.5 points in nine of 11 games this season.

The average total for Oakland's games this season has been 144.3, 9.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Oakland has a 9-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Oakland (9-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 37.4% more often than Michigan State (4-5-0) this year.

Oakland vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 5 55.6% 73.9 146.7 64.7 136.2 142.6 Oakland 9 81.8% 72.8 146.7 71.5 136.2 146.8

Additional Oakland Insights & Trends

The Golden Grizzlies score an average of 72.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 64.7 the Spartans give up.

Oakland is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall when it scores more than 64.7 points.

Oakland vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 4-5-0 2-2 3-6-0 Oakland 9-2-0 2-0 6-5-0

Oakland vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Oakland 12-2 Home Record 8-6 4-7 Away Record 5-10 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

