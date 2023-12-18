The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5) travel to face the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) after victories in four road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Oakland vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 45.2% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 39.3% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Oakland has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.3% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 196th.

The Golden Grizzlies score 8.1 more points per game (72.8) than the Spartans give up to opponents (64.7).

Oakland is 6-4 when it scores more than 64.7 points.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Oakland scored 78.4 points per game last season, 8.5 more than it averaged on the road (69.9).

The Golden Grizzlies gave up fewer points at home (76.1 per game) than on the road (76.2) last season.

Oakland sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.1%) than away (30.9%).

Oakland Upcoming Schedule