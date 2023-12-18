Moritz Seider will be among those in action Monday when his Detroit Red Wings play the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena. There are prop bets for Seider available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Moritz Seider vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Seider Season Stats Insights

Seider's plus-minus this season, in 22:08 per game on the ice, is +1.

Seider has a goal in five games this season through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 13 of 30 games this season, Seider has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Seider has an assist in nine of 30 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Seider has an implied probability of 43.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Seider has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Seider Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 102 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 30 Games 2 18 Points 1 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

