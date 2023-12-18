Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montcalm County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Montcalm County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.
Montcalm County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Montabella High School at Ashley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Ashley, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portland High School at Carson City-Crystal High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Carson City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merrill High School at Lakeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Lakeview, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
