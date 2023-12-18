Michigan State vs. Oakland: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 18
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5) visit the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) after winning four road games in a row. The Spartans are heavy favorites by 16.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The point total for the matchup is set at 134.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Michigan State vs. Oakland Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Michigan State
|-16.5
|134.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michigan State Betting Records & Stats
- In five games this season, Michigan State and its opponents have scored more than 134.5 combined points.
- The average point total in Michigan State's matchups this year is 138.6, 4.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Spartans have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.
- Michigan State (4-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 37.4% less often than Oakland (9-2-0) this year.
Michigan State vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 134.5
|% of Games Over 134.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Michigan State
|5
|55.6%
|73.9
|146.7
|64.7
|136.2
|142.6
|Oakland
|9
|81.8%
|72.8
|146.7
|71.5
|136.2
|146.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends
- The Spartans record just 2.4 more points per game (73.9) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.5).
- Michigan State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 71.5 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Michigan State vs. Oakland Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Michigan State
|4-5-0
|2-2
|3-6-0
|Oakland
|9-2-0
|2-0
|6-5-0
Michigan State vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Michigan State
|Oakland
|12-2
|Home Record
|8-6
|4-7
|Away Record
|5-10
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-9-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|70.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.4
|69.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-3-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.