Michigan State vs. Oakland December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Michigan State Spartans (4-3) face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This clash is available on BTN.
Michigan State vs. Oakland Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Tyson Walker: 20.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Malik Hall: 9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- A.J Hoggard: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carson Cooper: 3.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Oakland Players to Watch
- Walker: 20.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Akins: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Hall: 9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hoggard: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cooper: 3.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Michigan State vs. Oakland Stat Comparison
|Michigan State Rank
|Michigan State AVG
|Oakland AVG
|Oakland Rank
|189th
|74.9
|Points Scored
|72.9
|225th
|27th
|62.3
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|216th
|54th
|36.7
|Rebounds
|31.9
|240th
|99th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|222nd
|336th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|7.4
|177th
|36th
|16.9
|Assists
|12.2
|251st
|114th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|11.0
|114th
