The Michigan State Spartans (4-3) face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This clash is available on BTN.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Michigan State vs. Oakland Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Michigan State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Tyson Walker: 20.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaden: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Malik Hall: 9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • A.J Hoggard: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carson Cooper: 3.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oakland Players to Watch

  • Walker: 20.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Akins: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Hall: 9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Hoggard: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cooper: 3.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State vs. Oakland Stat Comparison

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Oakland AVG Oakland Rank
189th 74.9 Points Scored 72.9 225th
27th 62.3 Points Allowed 72.7 216th
54th 36.7 Rebounds 31.9 240th
99th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 8.6 222nd
336th 5.0 3pt Made 7.4 177th
36th 16.9 Assists 12.2 251st
114th 11.0 Turnovers 11.0 114th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.