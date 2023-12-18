How to Watch Michigan State vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5) will attempt to build on a four-game road winning stretch at the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.
Michigan State vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- In games Michigan State shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Spartans are the 211th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies rank 296th.
- The Spartans average 73.9 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 71.5 the Golden Grizzlies give up.
- Michigan State has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 71.5 points.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Michigan State fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 70.6 points per game, compared to 69 per game away from home.
- When playing at home, the Spartans ceded 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than away from home (72).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Michigan State fared better at home last season, sinking 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 70-57
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 77-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|W 88-64
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/18/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
