The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5) will attempt to build on a four-game road winning stretch at the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

Michigan State vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

In games Michigan State shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Spartans are the 211th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies rank 296th.

The Spartans average 73.9 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 71.5 the Golden Grizzlies give up.

Michigan State has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 71.5 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Michigan State fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 70.6 points per game, compared to 69 per game away from home.

When playing at home, the Spartans ceded 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than away from home (72).

When it comes to three-pointers, Michigan State fared better at home last season, sinking 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule