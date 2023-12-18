Will Lucas Raymond light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

  • In 10 of 30 games this season, Raymond has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.
  • Raymond has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
  • Raymond's shooting percentage is 14.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are conceding 102 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Raymond recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:05 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 2 1 1 21:02 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:42 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:45 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:02 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:35 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 17:37 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:55 Away L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

