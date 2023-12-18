The Detroit Pistons, Killian Hayes included, match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 146-114 loss to the Bucks, Hayes had two points and five assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Hayes' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.1 9.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 3.7 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.6 PRA -- 16.6 17.3 PR -- 12.2 12.7



Killian Hayes Insights vs. the Hawks

Hayes is responsible for attempting 9.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.6 per game.

The Pistons average the sixth-most possessions per game with 103.1. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 104.9 possessions per contest.

The Hawks give up 122.7 points per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 44.3 rebounds per contest, the Hawks are the 21st-ranked team in the league.

The Hawks give up 29.0 assists per contest, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Killian Hayes vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 23 8 3 5 1 2 1

