On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Jake Walman going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Walman stats and insights

  • In six of 28 games this season, Walman has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
  • Walman has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
  • Walman's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are allowing 102 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:50 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:39 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:23 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 20:22 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 17:41 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:20 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.