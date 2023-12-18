On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Jake Walman going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

In six of 28 games this season, Walman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

Walman has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Walman's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 102 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:50 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:39 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:23 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 20:22 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 17:41 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:20 Away L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

