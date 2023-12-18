Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gratiot County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Gratiot County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Gratiot County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Montabella High School at Ashley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Ashley, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Louis High School at Breckenridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Breckenridge, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
