Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eaton County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Eaton County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Eaton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charlotte High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Stockbridge, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
