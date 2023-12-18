The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-8) will face the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion. The game is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Dominick Harris: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Justice Hill: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Merkviladze: 10.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Will Johnston: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Lars Thiemann: 8.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Detroit Mercy vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG Detroit Mercy AVG Detroit Mercy Rank 124th 77.7 Points Scored 61.1 354th 139th 68.9 Points Allowed 77.4 313th 117th 34.8 Rebounds 28.4 335th 172nd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 7.3 307th 39th 9.4 3pt Made 5.6 316th 216th 12.8 Assists 11.6 282nd 181st 11.9 Turnovers 13.6 301st

