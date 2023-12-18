How to Watch the Detroit Mercy vs. Bellarmine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (7-4) go up against the Bellarmine Knights (4-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Knights Hall. It tips at 6:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Detroit Mercy vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison
- The Titans put up 12.3 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Knights allow (77.3).
- Bellarmine's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 65.0 points.
- The Knights put up only 2.3 more points per game (66.2) than the Titans give up (63.9).
- Bellarmine has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 63.9 points.
- Detroit Mercy is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 66.2 points.
- This year the Knights are shooting 39.4% from the field, only 0.6% higher than Titans give up.
Detroit Mercy Leaders
- Irene Murua: 12.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 59.8 FG%
- Emma Trawally Porta: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Imani McNeal: 7.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
- Myonna Hooper: 8.5 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Amaya Burch: 6.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Detroit Mercy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Oakland
|W 66-55
|Calihan Hall
|12/6/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|W 62-59
|University Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|L 75-66
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Knights Hall
|12/21/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Calihan Hall
|1/1/2024
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Calihan Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.