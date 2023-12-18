The Detroit Mercy Titans (7-4) go up against the Bellarmine Knights (4-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Knights Hall. It tips at 6:30 PM ET.

Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
Detroit Mercy vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison

  • The Titans put up 12.3 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Knights allow (77.3).
  • Bellarmine's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 65.0 points.
  • The Knights put up only 2.3 more points per game (66.2) than the Titans give up (63.9).
  • Bellarmine has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 63.9 points.
  • Detroit Mercy is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 66.2 points.
  • This year the Knights are shooting 39.4% from the field, only 0.6% higher than Titans give up.

Detroit Mercy Leaders

  • Irene Murua: 12.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 59.8 FG%
  • Emma Trawally Porta: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
  • Imani McNeal: 7.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
  • Myonna Hooper: 8.5 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
  • Amaya Burch: 6.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

Detroit Mercy Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Oakland W 66-55 Calihan Hall
12/6/2023 @ Western Michigan W 62-59 University Arena
12/10/2023 @ Northern Illinois L 75-66 NIU Convocation Center
12/18/2023 @ Bellarmine - Knights Hall
12/21/2023 Florida A&M - Calihan Hall
1/1/2024 Northern Kentucky - Calihan Hall

