The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-10) will be attempting to snap a 10-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Loyola Marymount Lions (6-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Mercy vs. Loyola Marymount Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Loyola Marymount Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Loyola Marymount (-15.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Loyola Marymount (-14.5) 141.5 -1800 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Detroit Mercy vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Trends

Detroit Mercy has covered just twice in 10 matchups with a spread this year.

The Titans have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Loyola Marymount has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lions and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times this season.

