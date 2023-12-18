The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-10) will be looking to stop a 10-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Loyola Marymount Lions (6-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.

The Titans are the 354th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 188th.

The Titans put up 8.1 fewer points per game (61.3) than the Lions give up (69.4).

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Detroit Mercy scored 5.2 more points per game at home (79.1) than on the road (73.9).

In 2022-23, the Titans allowed 9.5 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (78.8).

Detroit Mercy made fewer 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (10.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (37.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule