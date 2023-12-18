Detroit Mercy vs. Bellarmine Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 18
Monday's game that pits the Detroit Mercy Titans (7-4) versus the Bellarmine Knights (4-5) at Knights Hall has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Detroit Mercy, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on December 18.
The Titans head into this contest on the heels of a 75-66 loss to Northern Illinois on Sunday.
Detroit Mercy vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
Detroit Mercy vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction
- Prediction: Detroit Mercy 70, Bellarmine 66
Other Horizon Predictions
Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis
- When the Titans took down the Dayton Flyers, who are ranked No. 205 in our computer rankings, on November 18 by a score of 76-60, it was their signature win of the year thus far.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Detroit Mercy is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.
- Detroit Mercy has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).
Detroit Mercy 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 205) on November 18
- 59-50 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 262) on November 30
- 66-55 at home over Oakland (No. 267) on December 3
- 62-59 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 268) on December 6
- 71-64 over South Carolina Upstate (No. 310) on November 24
Detroit Mercy Leaders
- Irene Murua: 12.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 59.8 FG%
- Emma Trawally Porta: 8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Imani McNeal: 7.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
- Myonna Hooper: 8.5 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Amaya Burch: 6.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)
Detroit Mercy Performance Insights
- The Titans put up 65 points per game (208th in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per contest (185th in college basketball). They have a +12 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game.
