Should you wager on Daniel Sprong to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Ducks?

Sprong stats and insights

  • In seven of 30 games this season, Sprong has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
  • He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 9.6% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:15 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:24 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 10:16 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:08 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 11:03 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:54 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:23 Away L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

