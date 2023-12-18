Cade Cunningham's Detroit Pistons (2-24) and Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks (10-15) play at State Farm Arena on Monday, December 18. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

Cade Cunningham vs. Trae Young Fantasy Comparison

Stat Cade Cunningham Trae Young Total Fantasy Pts 907.5 1070.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 34.9 46.5 Fantasy Rank 9 42

Cade Cunningham vs. Trae Young Insights

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cunningham averages 21.4 points, 3.8 boards and 7.0 assists, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Pistons have a -315 scoring differential, falling short by 12.1 points per game. They're putting up 108.3 points per game, 28th in the league, and are allowing 120.4 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA.

Detroit ranks 19th in the NBA at 43.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.6 its opponents average.

The Pistons connect on 9.8 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) at a 32.9% rate (30th in NBA), compared to the 11.5 per outing their opponents make, shooting 37.5% from deep.

Detroit has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 16.0 per game (29th in NBA) while forcing 11.9 (26th in league).

Trae Young & the Hawks

Young's numbers on the season are 28.0 points, 10.8 assists and 2.9 boards per game, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in NBA).

The Hawks score 122.4 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 122.7 (28th in the league) for a -6 scoring differential overall.

Atlanta pulls down 44.4 rebounds per game (13th in the league) compared to the 44.3 of its opponents.

The Hawks knock down 14.2 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.6. They shoot 37.5% from deep while their opponents hit 38.1% from long range.

Atlanta has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (13th in NBA action), 1.8 fewer than the 14.9 it forces on average (fifth in the league).

Cade Cunningham vs. Trae Young Advanced Stats

Stat Cade Cunningham Trae Young Plus/Minus Per Game -8.9 0.0 Usage Percentage 30.4% 32.3% True Shooting Pct 51.8% 58.3% Total Rebound Pct 6.2% 4.4% Assist Pct 33.3% 44.6%

