The Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham included, face the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cunningham, in his last game, had 25 points and six assists in a 146-114 loss to the Bucks.

With prop bets available for Cunningham, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.4 20.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 4.2 Assists 7.5 7.0 6.9 PRA -- 32.2 31.6 PR -- 25.2 24.7 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Cunningham's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Cunningham has made 8.0 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 19.5% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 5.7 threes per game, or 19.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Cunningham's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 104.9 possessions per game, while his Pistons average the sixth-most possessions per game with 103.1.

On defense, the Hawks have allowed 122.7 points per contest, which is 28th-best in the NBA.

The Hawks give up 44.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 21st in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hawks are 29th in the league, giving up 29 per game.

Allowing 13.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cade Cunningham vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 38 9 3 12 1 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.