Ausar Thompson and the rest of the Detroit Pistons will be hitting the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 146-114 loss to the Bucks, Thompson tallied seven points and six rebounds.

We're going to break down Thompson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Ausar Thompson Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.3 9.0 Rebounds 7.5 8.1 5.4 Assists 2.5 2.4 1.1 PRA -- 20.8 15.5 PR -- 18.4 14.4



Ausar Thompson Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 10.4% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.2 per contest.

Thompson's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 104.9 possessions per game, while his Pistons average the sixth-most possessions per game with 103.1.

The Hawks concede 122.7 points per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 44.3 rebounds per game, the Hawks are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.

The Hawks allow 29 assists per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Ausar Thompson vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 35 21 8 5 0 2 3

