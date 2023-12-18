Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Antrim County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Antrim County, Michigan today? We've got what you need.
Antrim County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Lake High School at Boyne Falls High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Boyne Falls, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
