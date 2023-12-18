Will Alex DeBrincat Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 18?
When the Detroit Red Wings play the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alex DeBrincat light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
DeBrincat stats and insights
- In nine of 30 games this season, DeBrincat has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- On the power play, DeBrincat has accumulated four goals and five assists.
- DeBrincat averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.4%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 102 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
DeBrincat recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|19:51
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|20:52
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|16:45
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Away
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.