How to Watch the Oakland vs. Toledo Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Toledo Rockets (5-2) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
Oakland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oakland vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison
- The Rockets score an average of 67.3 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 71.1 the Golden Grizzlies allow.
- Toledo is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.1 points.
- Oakland is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.3 points.
- The 78.0 points per game the Golden Grizzlies average are 17.6 more points than the Rockets give up (60.4).
- Oakland is 4-2 when scoring more than 60.4 points.
- Toledo has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 78.0 points.
- This year the Golden Grizzlies are shooting 39.4% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Rockets concede.
- The Rockets shoot 40.7% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Golden Grizzlies allow.
Oakland Leaders
- Brooke Daniels: 10.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 33.3 FG%
- Linda van Schaik: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
- Maddy Skorupski: 10.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19)
- Markyia McCormick: 13.3 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)
- Kianni Westbrook: 6.9 PTS, 49.1 FG%
Oakland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 84-66
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/3/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|L 66-55
|Calihan Hall
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 79-76
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/17/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/21/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/29/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
