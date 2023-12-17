Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Horizon, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where every team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Green Bay

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 26-3

7-3 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th

48th Last Game: W 87-54 vs Saint Louis

Next Game

Opponent: Wisconsin-Parkside

Wisconsin-Parkside Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

2. Cleveland State

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 25-6

9-2 | 25-6 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th

308th Last Game: L 104-75 vs Iowa

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southern Miss

@ Southern Miss Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3. Purdue Fort Wayne

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 22-7

7-4 | 22-7 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st

141st Last Game: L 78-76 vs Western Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: Aquinas College

Aquinas College Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21

4. Detroit Mercy

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 19-12

7-4 | 19-12 Overall Rank: 184th

184th Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th

320th Last Game: L 75-66 vs Northern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bellarmine

@ Bellarmine Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

5. Milwaukee

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 16-13

6-6 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 204th

204th Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th

315th Last Game: W 59-52 vs Eastern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: Viterbo

Viterbo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6. Wright State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 16-13

6-4 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 213th

213th Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st

221st Last Game: L 69-48 vs Bowling Green

Next Game

Opponent: @ West Virginia

@ West Virginia Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18

7. Youngstown State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 9-20

4-7 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 258th

258th Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd

293rd Last Game: L 55-47 vs Saint Bonaventure

Next Game

Opponent: Canisius

Canisius Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21

8. Oakland

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 8-17

4-5 | 8-17 Overall Rank: 270th

270th Strength of Schedule Rank: 126th

126th Last Game: L 78-65 vs Toledo

Next Game

Opponent: Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

9. Robert Morris

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-21

4-6 | 6-21 Overall Rank: 284th

284th Strength of Schedule Rank: 276th

276th Last Game: W 71-65 vs Charleston (SC)

Next Game

Opponent: Fairmont State

Fairmont State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10. Northern Kentucky

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 5-23

2-6 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 285th

285th Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd

133rd Last Game: W 74-70 vs Kentucky State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tennessee Tech

@ Tennessee Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

11. IUPUI

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 4-25

2-8 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 315th

315th Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th

216th Last Game: L 84-74 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game