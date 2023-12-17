Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Big Ten, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Purdue

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 30-1

10-1 | 30-1 Odds to Win Big Ten: -134

-134 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: W 92-84 vs Arizona

Next Game

Opponent: Jacksonville

Jacksonville Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Illinois

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 24-7

8-2 | 24-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th

60th Last Game: W 74-57 vs Colgate

Next Game

Opponent: @ Missouri

@ Missouri Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. Ohio State

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 25-7

9-2 | 25-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th

65th Last Game: W 67-60 vs UCLA

Next Game

Opponent: New Orleans

New Orleans Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: B1G+

4. Michigan State

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 22-9

5-5 | 22-9 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 88-64 vs Baylor

Next Game

Opponent: Oakland

Oakland Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. Wisconsin

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-9

8-3 | 22-9 Odds to Win Big Ten: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 75-60 vs Jacksonville State

Next Game

Opponent: Chicago State

Chicago State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

6. Michigan

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-13

6-5 | 18-13 Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th

37th Last Game: W 83-66 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: Florida

Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Iowa

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 19-12

6-5 | 19-12 Odds to Win Big Ten: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 88-52 vs Florida A&M

Next Game

Opponent: UMBC

UMBC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

8. Nebraska

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 21-10

9-2 | 21-10 Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th

165th Last Game: W 62-46 vs Kansas State

Next Game

Opponent: North Dakota

North Dakota Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: B1G+

9. Northwestern

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 15-16

8-2 | 15-16 Odds to Win Big Ten: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd

152nd Last Game: W 56-46 vs DePaul

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arizona State

@ Arizona State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Minnesota

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 15-16

8-3 | 15-16 Odds to Win Big Ten: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th

311th Last Game: W 101-65 vs IUPUI

Next Game

Opponent: Ball State

Ball State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: B1G+

11. Rutgers

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 13-18

7-3 | 13-18 Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th

156th Last Game: W 83-61 vs LIU

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mississippi State

@ Mississippi State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. Penn State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-20

5-6 | 11-20 Odds to Win Big Ten: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th

118th Last Game: L 82-81 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Le Moyne

Le Moyne Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Peacock

13. Indiana

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 13-18

7-3 | 13-18 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th

40th Last Game: L 75-71 vs Kansas

Next Game

Opponent: Morehead State

Morehead State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

14. Maryland

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 9-22

6-4 | 9-22 Odds to Win Big Ten: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 131st

131st Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th

287th Last Game: W 105-65 vs Alcorn State

Next Game