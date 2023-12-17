Auburn vs. USC: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 17
The Auburn Tigers (7-2) are favored (by 8.5 points) to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 151.5 for the matchup.
Auburn vs. USC Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Auburn
|-8.5
|151.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Auburn vs USC Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers' ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.
- Auburn has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
- The Tigers have a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- USC's ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.
- The Trojans have played as an underdog of +320 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies USC has a 23.8% chance of walking away with the win.
Auburn vs. USC Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 151.5
|% of Games Over 151.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Auburn
|2
|28.6%
|82.3
|161.2
|66.2
|138.9
|148.4
|USC
|2
|33.3%
|78.9
|161.2
|72.7
|138.9
|149
Additional Auburn vs USC Insights & Trends
- The Tigers score 82.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 72.7 the Trojans give up.
- Auburn is 3-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 72.7 points.
- The Trojans score an average of 78.9 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 66.2 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.2 points, USC is 3-2 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
Auburn vs. USC Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Auburn
|3-4-0
|3-2
|2-5-0
|USC
|3-3-0
|0-0
|5-1-0
Auburn vs. USC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Auburn
|USC
|14-2
|Home Record
|15-2
|4-8
|Away Record
|5-5
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.2
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.2
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-7-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
