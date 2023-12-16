The UIC Flames (5-3) will play the Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Western Michigan vs. UIC Game Information

Western Michigan Players to Watch

  • Toby Okani: 12.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Isaiah Rivera: 16 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Christian Jones: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Filip: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Steven Clay: 7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

UIC Players to Watch

Western Michigan vs. UIC Stat Comparison

UIC Rank UIC AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank
199th 74.4 Points Scored 64.6 335th
27th 62.6 Points Allowed 70.1 161st
177th 33.3 Rebounds 32.4 214th
252nd 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.9 124th
56th 9.1 3pt Made 8 125th
101st 14.8 Assists 11.7 277th
283rd 13.4 Turnovers 14.6 338th

