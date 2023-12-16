Western Michigan vs. UIC December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The UIC Flames (5-3) will play the Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Western Michigan vs. UIC Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Toby Okani: 12.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 16 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Christian Jones: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Filip: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Steven Clay: 7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
UIC Players to Watch
Western Michigan vs. UIC Stat Comparison
|UIC Rank
|UIC AVG
|Western Michigan AVG
|Western Michigan Rank
|199th
|74.4
|Points Scored
|64.6
|335th
|27th
|62.6
|Points Allowed
|70.1
|161st
|177th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|32.4
|214th
|252nd
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|124th
|56th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|8
|125th
|101st
|14.8
|Assists
|11.7
|277th
|283rd
|13.4
|Turnovers
|14.6
|338th
