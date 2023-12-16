The Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) will visit the UIC Flames (6-4) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Western Michigan vs. UIC Game Info

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Western Michigan Stats Insights

The Broncos are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 38.3% the Flames' opponents have shot this season.

Western Michigan is 2-6 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.

The Flames are the rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 148th.

The Broncos score just three more points per game (65) than the Flames give up to opponents (62).

Western Michigan is 2-4 when it scores more than 62 points.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Western Michigan averaged 4.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (68).

In 2022-23, the Broncos conceded 9.6 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than away (78.9).

Beyond the arc, Western Michigan knocked down more trifectas on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (33.8%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule