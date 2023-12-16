How to Watch Western Michigan vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) will visit the UIC Flames (6-4) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Western Michigan vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Indiana State vs Ball State (1:45 PM ET | December 16)
- UMKC vs Bowling Green (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
Western Michigan Stats Insights
- The Broncos are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 38.3% the Flames' opponents have shot this season.
- Western Michigan is 2-6 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
- The Flames are the rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 148th.
- The Broncos score just three more points per game (65) than the Flames give up to opponents (62).
- Western Michigan is 2-4 when it scores more than 62 points.
Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Western Michigan averaged 4.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (68).
- In 2022-23, the Broncos conceded 9.6 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than away (78.9).
- Beyond the arc, Western Michigan knocked down more trifectas on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (33.8%).
Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|St. Thomas
|L 65-51
|University Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 86-65
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Youngstown State
|L 72-68
|University Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/29/2023
|Aquinas (MI)
|-
|University Arena
