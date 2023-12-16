The Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) will visit the UIC Flames (6-4) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Western Michigan vs. UIC Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Western Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Broncos are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 38.3% the Flames' opponents have shot this season.
  • Western Michigan is 2-6 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Flames are the rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 148th.
  • The Broncos score just three more points per game (65) than the Flames give up to opponents (62).
  • Western Michigan is 2-4 when it scores more than 62 points.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Western Michigan averaged 4.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (68).
  • In 2022-23, the Broncos conceded 9.6 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than away (78.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Western Michigan knocked down more trifectas on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (33.8%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 St. Thomas L 65-51 University Arena
12/5/2023 @ Notre Dame L 86-65 Purcell Pavilion
12/9/2023 Youngstown State L 72-68 University Arena
12/16/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/21/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
12/29/2023 Aquinas (MI) - University Arena

