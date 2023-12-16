How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Flyers (off a victory in their last game) and the Detroit Red Wings (off a defeat) will clash on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Flyers matchup with the Red Wings will air on NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.
Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings vs Flyers Additional Info
|Flyers vs Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Flyers vs Red Wings Prediction
|Flyers vs Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
|Flyers vs Red Wings Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 94 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 20th in the NHL.
- With 107 goals (3.7 per game), the Red Wings have the league's second-best offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Red Wings have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 37 goals over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|29
|13
|13
|26
|15
|16
|40%
|Dylan Larkin
|24
|11
|14
|25
|13
|13
|52.4%
|Lucas Raymond
|29
|10
|14
|24
|11
|14
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|28
|5
|16
|21
|12
|7
|-
|J.T. Compher
|24
|6
|13
|19
|10
|8
|47.1%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers have allowed 79 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.
- The Flyers rank 21st in the league with 86 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Flyers are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that stretch.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|29
|16
|9
|25
|8
|21
|28.1%
|Travis Sanheim
|29
|4
|17
|21
|26
|16
|-
|Sean Couturier
|27
|7
|14
|21
|14
|22
|50.8%
|Joel Farabee
|29
|11
|8
|19
|9
|7
|37.5%
|Owen Tippett
|29
|10
|8
|18
|8
|12
|44.4%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.