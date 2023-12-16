The Philadelphia Flyers (off a victory in their last game) and the Detroit Red Wings (off a defeat) will clash on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Flyers matchup with the Red Wings will air on NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Red Wings vs Flyers Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 94 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 20th in the NHL.

With 107 goals (3.7 per game), the Red Wings have the league's second-best offense.

In the past 10 games, the Red Wings have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 37 goals over that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 29 13 13 26 15 16 40% Dylan Larkin 24 11 14 25 13 13 52.4% Lucas Raymond 29 10 14 24 11 14 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 28 5 16 21 12 7 - J.T. Compher 24 6 13 19 10 8 47.1%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers have allowed 79 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.

The Flyers rank 21st in the league with 86 goals scored (3.0 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Flyers are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that stretch.

Flyers Key Players