Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cade Cunningham and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Detroit Pistons matchup at Fiserv Forum on Saturday (starting at 6:00 PM ET).

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET

BSWI and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Pistons vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -139) 6.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -149)

The 19.5-point over/under for Cunningham on Saturday is 1.8 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).

Cunningham averages 7.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Cunningham has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -114)

The 10.5-point total set for Ausar Thompson on Saturday is 0.1 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 8.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (7.5).

Killian Hayes Props

PTS REB AST 9.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -130)

The 9.5-point over/under set for Killian Hayes on Saturday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 2.5.

Hayes has collected 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Saturday's over/under (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 33.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -106)

The 31.8 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (33.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 10.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -114)

Damian Lillard's 24.9-point scoring average is 1.6 less than Saturday's over/under.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.

Lillard's assists average -- 7.0 -- is 1.5 lower than Saturday's prop bet.

He 2.9 made three-pointers average is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

