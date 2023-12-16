Top Player Prop Bets for Pistons vs. Bucks on December 16, 2023
Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cade Cunningham and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Detroit Pistons matchup at Fiserv Forum on Saturday (starting at 6:00 PM ET).
Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Pistons vs Bucks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: -139)
|6.5 (Over: -111)
|1.5 (Over: -149)
- The 19.5-point over/under for Cunningham on Saturday is 1.8 lower than his scoring average.
- He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).
- Cunningham averages 7.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Saturday.
- Cunningham has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).
Ausar Thompson Props
|PTS
|REB
|10.5 (Over: -118)
|7.5 (Over: -114)
- The 10.5-point total set for Ausar Thompson on Saturday is 0.1 more points than his season scoring average.
- He has averaged 8.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (7.5).
Killian Hayes Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|9.5 (Over: -128)
|2.5 (Over: -147)
|4.5 (Over: -130)
- The 9.5-point over/under set for Killian Hayes on Saturday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average.
- He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 2.5.
- Hayes has collected 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Saturday's over/under (4.5).
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|33.5 (Over: -115)
|11.5 (Over: -122)
|5.5 (Over: -106)
- The 31.8 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (33.5).
- His per-game rebound average -- 10.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (11.5).
- Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|10.5 (Over: -118)
|7.5 (Over: -114)
- Damian Lillard's 24.9-point scoring average is 1.6 less than Saturday's over/under.
- He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.
- Lillard's assists average -- 7.0 -- is 1.5 lower than Saturday's prop bet.
- He 2.9 made three-pointers average is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Saturday.
